South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half. The N.J....
South River defeats Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Natalia Vera Cruz had a goal and an assist to lead South River past Iselin Kennedy 2-1 in South River. Marilyn Orellana also had a goal and an assist with Ashley Pereira posting five saves. South River (4-0) trailed Iselin Kennedy 1-0 at the half, but stormed back in the...
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls soccer recap
Jaylene Peebles’ goal in double overtime gave Haddon Township a 3-2 victory over West Deptford in Westmont. Emerson McDonald scored two first half goals, giving Haddon Township (1-2) a 2-0 lead. Jamie Kozarski made six saves in the win. West Deptford (3-2) evened the goal at 2-2 on Michaela...
Ranney over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Boys soccer recap
Dev Nayer scored two goals as Ranney defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 3-2, in Tinton Falls. Eddie Magherini also had a goal scored for Ranney (2-2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) falls to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Burlington City over Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored three goals in Burlington City’s 5-0 victory over Willingboro in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash added two goals for Burlington City (5-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Willingboro falls to 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Gunn, Victoria Otash, Audrey Miscia and Victoria Cordeiro provided the goals as Ridge won at home, 4-0, over Phillipsburg. Ava Yiu saved two shots while Carly Villa made one save to combine for the shutout for Ridge (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Alexis Caravella stopped 15 shots for...
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
Sterling defeats Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap
Despite seven saves from Brady Norton, Sterling came away with a 1-0 victory in Haddonfield. Both teams were squared at zero until Sterling (2-1-1) broke the tie with a second-half goal. Sterling finished with eight shots on goal while Haddonfield (2-3) also had eight. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Princeton Day defeats Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Joaquin Rodriguez and Yaseen Mousa both scored a goal as Princeton Day held on to defeat Spotswood 2-1 in Princeton. Princeton Day (2-1-1) did all its damage early as it led 2-0 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Aidan Collins accounted for Spotswood’s lone goal. Princeton...
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap
Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Steven LaRosa posted 11 saves to help Somerset Tech defeat Woodbridge Magnet 2-1 in Somerset. Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas posted goals with Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily tallying assists. Somerset Tech (3-2) led 1-0 at the half and was able to come away with a win after a 1-1...
Sussex Tech ties Manville - Boys soccer recap
Sussex Tech played Manville to a 4-4 draw in Manville. Manville (3-1-1) fought back from a 4-2 halftime deficit. Jayson Ramirez and Ian Rodriguez both tallied a goal and an assist for Manville, while Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Jake Mora also scored. Sussex Tech (2-2-1) generated 10 shots on goal.
Gloucester defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap
Despite 20 saves from Woodbury’s Ryann Storms, Gloucester came away with a 4-0 win in Gloucester City. Gloucester (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before taking control in the second half with three goals. Ava Rodgers scored two second-half goals. Elizabeth Schultes and Meghan Gorman also netted a...
Timber Creek over Pemberton - Girls soccer recap
Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Oratory ties New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Oratory and New Providence played to a 0-0 draw in New Providence. Kal Mitchell recorded two saves for Oratory (2-2-1). Steven Parker made 12 saves for New Providence (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
