Canton, OH

WDTN

Woman threw eggs, raccoon at abortion clinic: Police

A woman who threw eggs and a dead raccoon at a surgical abortion clinic then later fought with police officers has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury. Melissa C. Strelec, 34, of French Mill Run, faces a felony count of assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She's set for video arraignment before a magistrate on Sept. 30.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance

Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Township Fire Receives $345,000 Safety Grant

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department receives an Assistance to Firefighters grant. It enables the service to purchase and maintain four power load systems and four cots for the ambulance service. That, as well as vehicle extrication equipment and a self-contained breathing...
CANTON, OH
Kevin Hall
Robert Huber
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
STARK COUNTY, OH
#Shooting#Canton City#Police Training
wtuz.com

New Phila Authorizes Zoning Change for New County Building

Nick McWilliams reporting – A parcel of land will be rezoned in New Philadelphia, clearing another hurdle for a new county building for commissioners, the Board of Elections, and other business. A multi-purpose building has been proposed by the Tuscarawas County commissioners, which is planned to be about 15,000...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Coventry, Summit County condemn Greenbay Drive house

COVENTRY — A house at 4087 Greenbay Drive that neighbors have complained about to Coventry Township and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for the past year may soon be torn down. The Coventry Board of Trustees Sept. 8 approved nuisance abatement legislation that may lead to the removeal...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
