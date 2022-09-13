Read full article on original website
Woman threw eggs, raccoon at abortion clinic: Police
A woman who threw eggs and a dead raccoon at a surgical abortion clinic then later fought with police officers has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury. Melissa C. Strelec, 34, of French Mill Run, faces a felony count of assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She's set for video arraignment before a magistrate on Sept. 30.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
whbc.com
Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Ohio school
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
wtuz.com
New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance
Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
wtuz.com
Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
whbc.com
Canton Township Fire Receives $345,000 Safety Grant
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department receives an Assistance to Firefighters grant. It enables the service to purchase and maintain four power load systems and four cots for the ambulance service. That, as well as vehicle extrication equipment and a self-contained breathing...
wtuz.com
Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident
Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
cleveland19.com
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
Money truck employee charged with stealing…money
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a man trusted to handle big money has now been indicted for stealing big money.
wtuz.com
New Phila Authorizes Zoning Change for New County Building
Nick McWilliams reporting – A parcel of land will be rezoned in New Philadelphia, clearing another hurdle for a new county building for commissioners, the Board of Elections, and other business. A multi-purpose building has been proposed by the Tuscarawas County commissioners, which is planned to be about 15,000...
Akron Leader Publications
Coventry, Summit County condemn Greenbay Drive house
COVENTRY — A house at 4087 Greenbay Drive that neighbors have complained about to Coventry Township and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for the past year may soon be torn down. The Coventry Board of Trustees Sept. 8 approved nuisance abatement legislation that may lead to the removeal...
3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly since a state judge temporarily blocked a law that restricted most abortions in the state.
Leader of Warren drug ring gets over 24 years in prison
Richardson and 10 other defendants were indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury. Cases are still pending against two other people.
