Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Florist to buy town-owned Main Street parcel
EAST HARTFORD — A public hearing is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall on the proposed sale of a town-owned Main Street property where a multifamily house burned down over a decade ago. Janet Pearson, owner of Eden’s Florist, plans to acquire the now empty neighboring parcel...
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council approves two resolutions
BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana
MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
Eyewitness News
Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
getnews.info
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury Elaborates on the Importance of Hiring the Right Asphalt Paving Company
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the company highlighted the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company. Waterbury, CT – In a website post, Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury elaborated on the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company....
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy. New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit.
The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
Newington dog park holds grand opening
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new place to get outside – for dog owners and their four-legged friends in Newington! The parks and rec department officially cut the ribbon on the town’s new dog park on John Stewart Drive on Wednesday. The parks and rec department held a celebration to kick things off – with […]
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Fully Involved Tesla Car Fire Takes Nearly 45 Minutes To Put Down In Stamford
A fully-involved Tesla fire took in Fairfield County took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its electric engine. The fire began in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on Main Street. According to Capt. Philip Hayes, of the...
