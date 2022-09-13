ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Journal Inquirer

Florist to buy town-owned Main Street parcel

EAST HARTFORD — A public hearing is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall on the proposed sale of a town-owned Main Street property where a multifamily house burned down over a decade ago. Janet Pearson, owner of Eden’s Florist, plans to acquire the now empty neighboring parcel...
Bristol Press

Bristol City Council approves two resolutions

BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana

MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated

A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
HARTFORD, CT
Newington Town Crier

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
WTNH

Newington dog park holds grand opening

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new place to get outside – for dog owners and their four-legged friends in Newington! The parks and rec department officially cut the ribbon on the town’s new dog park on John Stewart Drive on Wednesday. The parks and rec department held a celebration to kick things off – with […]
NEWINGTON, CT

