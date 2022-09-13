ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK

