A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New Mexico police arrest Taos man for 8th DWI offense
TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police released information on the arrest of a Taos man for what officials said was his eighth offense of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. According to the department, a New Mexico State Police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at […]
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence
"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.
SFPD: Possibly Armed Shoplifter Arrested After Pursuit, Lockdown
As of early this morning, Santa Fe Police had not yet released the names of suspects or charges filed in an incident that locked down a downtown neighborhood yesterday. According to a news release, at approximately 8:36 am yesterday, SFPD responded to a shoplifting incident at Home Depot during which two males entered the store, stole a generator and “brandished a handgun” when confronted by security. Officers attempted a traffic stop near the Yucca Street and Rodeo Road area and initiated pursuit when the driver failed to stop. Officers ended the pursuit near Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive in the interest of public safety. Police relocated the suspect at about 3:10 pm and another vehicle pursuit ended when suspect parked the vehicle behind Whole Hog Café on South Guadalupe Street and fled on foot, leading to a police search and shelter-in-place orders in the area. Officers located the male suspect, whom they suspect was involved in the Home Depot incident. He resisted arrest and was tased (here’s a bystander photo of the arrest from Facebook). Police also took a second female occupant into custody without incident. “This is an active case and developing in real-time, the suspects’ names and the appropriate criminal charges will be released when available,” the news release said.
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal
"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.
Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
Friday Fire Leaves Building in Ruins
A fire burned down the abandoned property of 311 N. Railroad Ave. on Sept. 9. To date, there is no official cause of the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham, however neighbors have reported seeing people around the property multiple times prior to the fire. “It was an...
Five injured in shooting at a party in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.
Los Alamos County Art In Public Places Featured On National Map
Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
NM trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains: Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies
The suit alleges Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders and reaped large profits selling addictive drugs to New Mexicans. New Mexico filed a wide-ranging opioid lawsuit in 2017 alleging that companies at all levels of the supply chain profited by selling large quantities of prescription painkillers throughout the state.
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
Car takes out light pole on Northern Thursday morning
A driver Thursday morning during rush hour hit and knocked down a light pole at Northern Blvd. and 35th. Nobody appeared to have been injured. The Rio Rancho Fire Department and Rio Rancho Police responded to the crash. At about 7:30 a.m., they were clearing up the debris. The light pole had been sheared at its base and was lying partly out into the street.
