Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast

Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Queuing overnight for the Queen? Then wrap up warm - but leave the umbrella at home: Met Office warns mourners of cold nights ahead as mild conditions across UK make way for cool 6C temperatures over weekend

Britons joining 14 hour queues to pay their respects to the Queen over the weekend will need to wrap up warm as chilly nights ahead will see temperatures drop to 6C. The late monarch's lying in state at Westminster Hall is open to the public and mourners will pass through 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday - the day of the Queen's state funeral.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

False Fall Season will Fuel Temperatures to Skyrocket: US Meteorologists Warn

A false fall season will show a glimpse of cooler temperatures for some parts of the US, but will eventually fuel temperatures to skyrocket in the coming days, according to US meteorologists warn. As the summer season is about to end, forecast indicates that the country will experience further above-average temperatures, especially in the Central US.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

No Major Atlantic Hurricanes Mid-Season for First Time in Years

There have been no major Atlantic hurricanes at this point, the traditional middle of the season, for the first time since 2014, Standard Chartered highlighted in a report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “This year there have been just five named storms to date, the latest of which went closer...
ENVIRONMENT

