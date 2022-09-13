Read full article on original website
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers, overcast skies to close out weekend
Apart from fewer scattered showers, Sunday is expected to look just like Saturday: overcast and slightly gloomy....
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
September Temperature Outlook: Lingering Heat Possible In Parts Of Western, Northern U.S.
Temperatures are forecast to be most above average in parts of the western and northern U.S. Most areas in the East are expected to see temperatures close to the month's average. September typically brings to mind thoughts of cooler temperatures as fall starts to set in, but for portions of...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Hurricane Earl is stronger and a new system is in the forecast at peak of storm season
The peak of hurricane season is near — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast
Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
Nice today; humidity returns this weekend
The humidity we’re so used to will return this weekend. Expect temperatures to move upward into the 80’s with even a few 90’s present.
'False fall' hits the Northeast as heat rebounds for the central US
‘False fall’ heads to the Northeast as hot temperatures rebound for the central US. Meanwhile, the West struggles with smoke and fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Queuing overnight for the Queen? Then wrap up warm - but leave the umbrella at home: Met Office warns mourners of cold nights ahead as mild conditions across UK make way for cool 6C temperatures over weekend
Britons joining 14 hour queues to pay their respects to the Queen over the weekend will need to wrap up warm as chilly nights ahead will see temperatures drop to 6C. The late monarch's lying in state at Westminster Hall is open to the public and mourners will pass through 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday - the day of the Queen's state funeral.
False Fall Season will Fuel Temperatures to Skyrocket: US Meteorologists Warn
A false fall season will show a glimpse of cooler temperatures for some parts of the US, but will eventually fuel temperatures to skyrocket in the coming days, according to US meteorologists warn. As the summer season is about to end, forecast indicates that the country will experience further above-average temperatures, especially in the Central US.
No Major Atlantic Hurricanes Mid-Season for First Time in Years
There have been no major Atlantic hurricanes at this point, the traditional middle of the season, for the first time since 2014, Standard Chartered highlighted in a report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “This year there have been just five named storms to date, the latest of which went closer...
Exact dates warm spell set to return as Indian summer on the cards after polar plunge
A WARM spell of weather is on its way following a 4C polar plunge. Temperatures could rise to slightly above average next week to as high as 24C, the Met Office said. And the long range forecast for September 30 to October 14 suggests there will be high pressure, dry and above average temperatures.
