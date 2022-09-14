ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation

By Olivia Young
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1fOS_0huCRJla00

Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation 02:20

The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city.

According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens.

Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used.

"Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water.

The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to limit cool season turf. The city is prohibiting the high-water grass from being used in golf courses, and in other non-functional uses.

CBS

"Including the front yard spaces where you don't play, don't have social activities and the space between the curb and the sidewalk," says Baker.

The turf is still permitted in places like play areas and sports fields.

"I think that Aurora is setting a model for others to follow," says Josh Kuhn, Water Policy Manager for Conservation Colorado. "To really think about the places where the only person stepping on that grass is the person cutting it and if it's really necessary."

The move is being applauded by conservation groups and considered by other Front Range communities, including Castle Rock and Thornton. Denver is also looking at limiting turf in their optional green code.

The change doesn't mean golf courses have no place in a water-smart Colorado, but it does mean they may need to re-work their turf.

"Enjoy the things that we like to do... if people are passionate about golf, but maybe doing that in a drought tolerant way," says Kuhn.

Baker says it's a step towards preserving our state's most valuable resource.

"Water is not going to be easy to get in Colorado its always going to be difficult to get," he says.

"We're projected to have so much growth in aurora that we need to do everything that we can to stretch out the water supply that we have today," Aurora City Councilor Juan Marcano says.

This ordinance goes into effect on Sept. 30 for new developments in Aurora. Existing builds, and those who get their site plans approved before then, will not be affected.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Northern Colorado air quality downgraded by EPA

Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday downgraded the area to a category for "severe" violators of ozone standards.Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too.That's because the reclassification prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year.Colorado state environmental officials, however, believe they can achieve better air quality without needing to switch to the reformulated blend of gasoline the EPA requires, said Colorado Air Pollution Control Division spokesperson Leah Schleifer in a news release. Colorado has asked the EPA to reassess that requirement and consider the state's...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
lovinlife.com

The Inside Scoop: Longmont, Colorado, launches Text-a-Local program

Nestled 10 miles from the base of the Rocky Mountains, Longmont has long been considered one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets. Guests who make the trek to the city 30 miles north of Denver are learning the ropes — thanks to its residents. Visit Longmont unveiled the Text-a-Local initiative...
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coffman
Person
Greg Baker
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued

A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Grass#Water Conservation#The Aurora City Council#Front Range#Castle Rock#Lim
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
CBS Denver

1 year into operations, Meow Wolf continues to support Colorado artists

C Street is one of the worlds you'll find while exploring Meow Wolf's wild Convergence Station in Denver. Inside it there are numerous immersive spaces to explore, but in one specific room you'll find a traditional art gallery.  The Galleri Gallery's exhibitions change every few months and support local artists. Right now the artist on exhibit is Amber Cobb. Cobb's exhibit is called "A Wink Is Just A Wink." "Through the works I wanted to explore the nuances of body language," Cobb said. She started by sculpting a new illustrated typeface and then translated it into a two dimensional space....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy