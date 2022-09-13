Read full article on original website
Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In
Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.
Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Match Report: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg this evening, as result that leaves them in a dangerous position in Group E.
Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup
Gareth Southgate will make a late check on Marcus Rashford's fitness before deciding whether to recall the Manchester United forward when he announces his squad on Thursday. The 24-year-old has not featured for England since November last year but is back on Southgate's radar thanks to a promising start to the season under new United manager Erik ten Hag.
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
Manchester United Announce Full 22/23 Premier League Squad
Manchester United have announced their full 25 man squad for the 22/23 premier League season.
News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have been included in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Haaland’s winner against Dortmund reminiscent of Cruyff, says Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has compared Erling Haaland’s acrobatic winner against Borussia Dortmund to a goal scored by his mentor Johan Cruyff
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus
Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
Report: Manchester City Are 'Monitoring' Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Manchester City are one of the teams eyeing Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, according to a report.
Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced
A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute.
Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
