World

Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup

Gareth Southgate will make a late check on Marcus Rashford's fitness before deciding whether to recall the Manchester United forward when he announces his squad on Thursday. The 24-year-old has not featured for England since November last year but is back on Southgate's radar thanks to a promising start to the season under new United manager Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Yardbarker

Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus

Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
FOX Sports

Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
Yardbarker

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
The Associated Press

Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute.
