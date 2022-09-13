BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO