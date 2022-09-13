Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
wnky.com
Man charged in murder-for-hire plan out of jail on $100,000 bond
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More details are now available regarding an investigation of a man who authorities say had allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his wife. According to a uniform citation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant about being approached by Jeffery Young, 51, of Bowling Green, who authorities say was asking the confidential informant to murder Young’s wife for an amount of money.
jpinews.com
Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?
September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
adairvoice.com
CPD closes at least four cases with arrest
Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
wcluradio.com
Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed
GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
wnky.com
Former Barren Co. Middle School teacher pleads guilty to felony charges involving minor
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The former Barren County Middle School teacher arrested in 2019 and again in 2020 for sex crimes with a then 13-year-old student has pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents, William Kyle Gardner, 30, was originally charged and pleaded not guilty in 2020...
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
wnky.com
WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
WHAS 11
Police arrest WKU student for fake bomb threat
Hailee Reed admitted to police that she posted the threat as a joke and she didn't mean to cause trouble. She was charged with terroristic threatening.
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department in search of man in connection to theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is searching for an individual in relation to a theft investigation. If you have any information, call the GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 to speak with Detective Lt. Steven Fields.
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
wnky.com
Cave City man arrested following police pursuit
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man is behind bars after Glasgow police say he fled Monday during an attempted traffic stop on North Jackson Highway. According to the Glasgow Police Department, the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding before turning onto Goodnight Road, followed by Cap Redford Road. Eventually, the pursuit came to an end on Whitney Woods Road after the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.
wcluradio.com
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
wnky.com
Woman arrested after car crashes into apartment complex
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after an incident involving a car crashing into an apartment complex. Yesterday around 3:50 p.m., the WCSO responded to Rocky Court for an injury collision involving a vehicle and structure. Deputies discovered a vehicle, where the driver and passengers were outside the vehicle.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Bomb threat and explosive device cases both cleared at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University Police say campus is all clear following concerns about a possible explosive device and separate bomb threat. Western Kentucky University sent out an alert this morning about a possible explosive device in the area of Cherry Hall on campus. Following an evacuation...
jpinews.com
City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center
Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
WBKO
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
