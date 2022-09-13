Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration
(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
Daily Record
Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15
The Royal Gorge Preservation Project published an editorial to the Daily Record dated August 27, 2022, which outlined a perspective of Zephyr Minerals Ltd.’s exploratory/mining efforts, including their financial status. After submission of the editorial, the Canadian Securities Administrators published the second quarter of Zephyr’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement, which ended June 30, 2022.
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
DougCo’s neighbors lead Colorado’s DUI arrest rates
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol’s 2022 crash data shows two crash factors outpace other possible reasons for the rise of fatal crashes across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Campaign Finance Complaint: Stephen Varela Lied to Secretary of State
A campaign finance complaint filed by Mary Beth Corsentino, chair of the Pueblo Democratic Party, alleges that Republican Senate candidate Stephen Varela failed to submit a candidate affidavit and financial disclosure and failed to report an expenditure, violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act. This most recent complaint stems from...
COVID mass vaccine sites return to CO with omicron booster
Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. "My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up. Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS.
kdnk.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Daily Record
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent details next step in education sites for proposed transgender policy
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman gave an update Monday regarding the education sites regarding the proposed transgender student policy. The policy was presented to the school board July 11 and completed its first reading July 25, at which time it was approved for a second reading Aug. 8.
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mid-September may seem too early to think about snow and ice, but not when the city saw ice and snow accumulate on Labor Day week in 2020 -- which is why snowplow crews start training for winter weather as soon as possible. Sept. 9, 2020 (KRDO) The city is conducting The post City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Diverging Diamond Interchange opened Wednesday at Powers Boulevard (Highway 21) and Research Parkway on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the interchange will allow continuous movement through the intersection and increase traffic flow by getting...
Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for medicaid theft
On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Ways to lower heating costs as winter utility bills are expected to increase
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is expecting continued volatile natural gas prices this year and wants to prepare customers for high winter bills. According to CSU, greater demand and limited supplies of natural gas around the world have increased the cost to generate electricity and heat homes and businesses. The causes for the […]
Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0