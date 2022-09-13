Read full article on original website
Navy advised to rename USS Chancellorsville to avoid ties to the Confederacy
A federal commission on Tuesday recommended renaming the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser that was named after Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most famous military victory during the Civil War. The Naming Commission was created in 2020 to examine the names of military assets and recommend changes when those names...
Navy Times
Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor is laid to rest, at last
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old sailor was laid to rest Tuesday following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II. Members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson’s family waited all...
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Navy Times
Here’s what happens when you flush a toilet on a Navy ship
Sometimes, nature calls at the same time duty calls. But what happens to the waste of thousands of sailors who flush aboard Navy ships?. YVMA Productions, a YouTube channel, could bear the mystery no longer, so its camera crews set out to discover the answer for themselves. “The discharge of...
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has ordered an independent investigation into its SEALs selection course after the death of a sailor earlier this year, according to reports. Admiral William Lescher, the outgoing Vice Chief of Naval Operations, ordered the investigation to be conducted by a rear admiral from outside of the SEALs, sources told The New York Times and CNN.
Replace Navy ship’s Confederate name with that of an immigrant oceanographer
This week, a commission to rename military assets that commemorate members of the Confederacy released recommendations to rename, relocate or remove a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy. This is the second report of the commission, following the first report that recommended renaming nine Army bases with Confederate namesakes and preceding a third report that will provide recommendations for two Navy ships, the cruiser USS Chancellorsville ― named for a Confederate battle victory ― and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury.
Danish ship collides with U.S. Navy ship Sunday in Inner Harbor
A Danish training ship struck a moored Navy warship Sunday morning in the Inner Harbor, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. No Navy personnel were injured and there was no serious damage to the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Navy spokesperson said in thestatement. The littoral combat ship was docked on the west wall in the Inner Harbor at 11:17 a.m. Sunday when the tall ship Danmark crashed into ...
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
Killed in Korean War, Army Pvt. Yanez has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez, 19, of Douglas, Arizona, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
2 USS Oklahoma sailors accounted for from Pearl Harbor
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently two U.S. Navy sailors killed while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II have been accounted for.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
nationalinterest.org
Welcome to NATO: Marines Train for Littoral Operations With Finnish Navy
The Marine Corps has taken a liking to one of Finland’s littoral landing craft, a fast and highly-agile boar. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit recently concluded a series of ten-day exercises in tandem with the Finnish Navy. U.S. Marines and Finnish sailors practiced island seizure to strengthen interoperability between the two soon-to-be allies.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Navy Times
ABC’s ‘Our America’ docuseries to showcase the Montford Point Marines
When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order in June 1941 opening up defense jobs “without discrimination because of race, creed, color, or national origin,” then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb responded, “If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would rather the whites.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: US Navy flies Buddhist flag on ship for first time ever
The Buddhist pennant was flown on a U.S. Navy ship for the first time ever this week, according to a Navy press release published on Wednesday. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul raised the Buddhist flag on Sept. 11 in observance of a Buddhist Dharma service held aboard the ship. The flag features a blue Dharmachara (Dharma Wheel) on a white field with a rounded tip.
