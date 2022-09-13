ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar

As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 22 Penn State at Auburn in B1G-SEC showdown

No. 22 Penn State takes on unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday. The action will be carried nationally by CBS, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern. This is the Lions247 Blitz Game Guide previewing the action. The format features a two-pronged approach. Mark Harrington (me) tackles...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Glenside, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Said And Done#Freshman Year#The Nittany Lions#Brandon Lsb
WTAJ

Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ocean City Today

Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash

Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
ALTOONA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy