James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar
As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 22 Penn State at Auburn in B1G-SEC showdown
No. 22 Penn State takes on unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday. The action will be carried nationally by CBS, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern. This is the Lions247 Blitz Game Guide previewing the action. The format features a two-pronged approach. Mark Harrington (me) tackles...
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
Auburn's Bryan Harsin details plans for QBs T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford in Penn State showdown
Penn State and Auburn are less than 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated Week 3 matchups. Both programs are itching for a 3-0 start, and Auburn is buzzing ahead of what some believe is the most important game of the Bryan Harsin era. The Auburn coach is...
Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State
These things could cause trouble for the Tigers against the Nittany Lions.
247Sports
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
nittanysportsnow.com
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home-Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
WTAJ
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
abc23.com
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
247Sports
