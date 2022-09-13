Now that the hottest days of summer have passed, it’s time to break out the sweaters and get outside for fall. As colorful foliage and cool temperatures settle in, outdoor adventurers can enjoy the gorgeous scenery only available during autumn. Still, with so many options for outdoor activities, it can be hard to choose what to prioritize this season. While it’s a great time of year to enjoy a variety of hobbies, these five fun fall activities will make your autumn picture perfect. Before the season’s official start arrives, make plans to try everything from apple-picking to leaf-peeping. Here are a few great ways to get outdoors and celebrate fall.

List

Try these fall outdoor activities for peak autumn vibes

Visit a pumpkin patch

Can you really get the full fall experience without visiting a pumpkin patch? This classic autumn tradition is the perfect group activity. See the season’s bounty, and pick out a pumpkin to carve for Halloween.

Pick apples at an orchard

If you can’t get enough seasonal produce, try picking apples at a nearby orchard. Bring a basket and stroll through rows of trees as you collect fruit straight from the tree. Some orchards also sell fresh apple cider and pies for visitors to enjoy.

Escape a corn maze

Fall festivals all over the U.S. are preparing to bring their communities a spectacular corn maze. This autumn, challenge yourself to escape one of these mazes. Bond with a friend as you work together to traverse the winding paths.

Enjoy the foliage on a fall hike

Soon, colorful leaves will grace the trees in your neighborhood. For a fun hiking experience, find a trail near you with the best views of the autumnal foliage. Bring a camera to take pictures of the lovely landscapes, too.

Gather around a bonfire

Before the weather gets too cold, organize a bonfire for family and friends. Nothing beats gathering around a fire with loved ones to celebrate fall. Make the night even more fun by toasting marshmallows or enjoying apple cider.

1

1