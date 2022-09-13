ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
Markets Insider

Global stocks tumble after shock US inflation data, while yuan nears 2-year low as Biden eyes China sanctions

Asian and European stocks dropped Wednesday, as hotter-than-expected US inflation data rattled markets. Inflation rose in August, seen as making aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes more likely. The Chinese yuan traded close to a two-year low on talk of Taiwan-related US sanctions against Beijing. Global stocks fell sharply Wednesday...
CNBC

Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls

Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
CNBC

Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
CNBC

Dollar steady with Fed in focus, Swissie strongest vs euro since Jan 2015

The dollar was slightly higher against the yen on Thursday following data showing U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while the Swiss franc hit its strongest against the euro since 2015. The dollar pared some gains following the data, which showed retail sales increased 0.3% last month, but demand...
Reuters

Take Five: A central bank bonanza

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
CoinDesk

US CPI Report Shows Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Bitcoin Plunges 9.6%

U.S. inflation decelerated in August, but remained higher than what economists had expected, a sign that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising interest rates. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, a mild slowdown from the 8.5% reported for July. Economists at...
AFP

Asian stocks lose ground as investors eye Fed decision next week

Asian markets dropped on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continue to show concern over persistently high global inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. - Fed expectations - Analysts expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates, in a bid to cool an overheating economy and combat inflation, which remains near decades-highs in major economies.
CNBC

China markets fall despite economic data beating expectations; Chinese yuan weaker than 7 against dollar

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Friday as investors digest U.S. economic data and China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August, which beat expectations. The Shenzhen Component in mainland China briefly pared some losses after the data release but then extended losses and closed 2.303% lower at 11,261.50, and the Shanghai Composite was down 2.3% at 3,126.40.
