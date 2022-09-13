Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
investing.com
Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Global stocks tumble after shock US inflation data, while yuan nears 2-year low as Biden eyes China sanctions
Asian and European stocks dropped Wednesday, as hotter-than-expected US inflation data rattled markets. Inflation rose in August, seen as making aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes more likely. The Chinese yuan traded close to a two-year low on talk of Taiwan-related US sanctions against Beijing. Global stocks fell sharply Wednesday...
CNBC
Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls
Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
CNBC
Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
Japan logs record Aug trade deficit on weak yen, costly oil
Japan posted a record trade deficit in August as costs for imports of oil and gas soared, the government reported Thursday. The 2.82 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) deficit, the 13th in a row, was triple the deficit logged in the same month a year earlier. Customs-data showed exports rose 22%...
CNBC
Dollar steady with Fed in focus, Swissie strongest vs euro since Jan 2015
The dollar was slightly higher against the yen on Thursday following data showing U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while the Swiss franc hit its strongest against the euro since 2015. The dollar pared some gains following the data, which showed retail sales increased 0.3% last month, but demand...
CNBC
European stocks close lower as global markets react badly to U.S. inflation data; Uniper down 18%
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.8%, with almost all sectors and all major bourses sliding into negative territory. Mining stocks led the losses, down 2.3%, while oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend, up 0.8%.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
August Inflation Shock: Core Prices Rise, Knocking Back Peak CPI Bets; Stocks Slump
U.S. inflation slowed again last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Tuesday, but core consumer prices jumped higher, suggesting pressures have yet to peak in the world's biggest economy. The headline consumer price index for the month of August was estimated to have risen 8.3% from last...
Take Five: A central bank bonanza
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
CoinDesk
US CPI Report Shows Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Bitcoin Plunges 9.6%
U.S. inflation decelerated in August, but remained higher than what economists had expected, a sign that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising interest rates. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, a mild slowdown from the 8.5% reported for July. Economists at...
Stocks jump as Treasury yields ease and oil prices sell off
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel.
European shares slide as recession fears grip global markets
Sept 16 (Reuters) - European shares slid 1.6% on Friday as recession warnings from two major global financial institutions and bets of a large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week knocked sentiment.
Asian stocks lose ground as investors eye Fed decision next week
Asian markets dropped on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continue to show concern over persistently high global inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. - Fed expectations - Analysts expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates, in a bid to cool an overheating economy and combat inflation, which remains near decades-highs in major economies.
CNBC
China markets fall despite economic data beating expectations; Chinese yuan weaker than 7 against dollar
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Friday as investors digest U.S. economic data and China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August, which beat expectations. The Shenzhen Component in mainland China briefly pared some losses after the data release but then extended losses and closed 2.303% lower at 11,261.50, and the Shanghai Composite was down 2.3% at 3,126.40.
Paul Krugman says the dollar's dominance means the Fed will do more damage to the global economy than other central banks fighting inflation
Dollar dominance means the Fed has an outsized impact on the global economy, Paul Krugman warned. Global trade and debt is still largely denominated in dollars, giving the Fed a far-reaching influence. But that likely won't stop the Fed from hiking rates to control inflation, which could spell trouble for...
