ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Inside ‘GMA’ Anchor Lara Spencer’s Stunning Connecticut Home

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Lara Spencer is an author, producer, and television personality who has hosted multiple programs and reported on several events over the years.

These days, Spencer is a co-anchor on Good Morning America . She’s also a mom-of-two and married to MarketAxess CEO Rick McVey. Spencer previously gave a house tour of the family’s beautiful home in Connecticut. Here’s a look inside, plus some key design tips she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTVCz_0huCQRXx00
Co-Anchor Lara Spencer on the set of ‘Good Morning America’ | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

A look inside Spencer’s house in Connecticut

Spencer has shared several snaps on social media that show glimpses of different rooms in her home. After she renovated her guesthouse during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic though, she gave a full tour of her place including the good finds she picked up from flea markets and thrift stores.

The video clip begins outside the home where a statue of a dog sits on the porch. Spencer, who used to host the HGTV series Flea Market Flip , proudly states: “Yep, found him at a flea market.”

After entering the house, Spencer walks through her living room and shares an important design tip explaining: “If you want to go monochromatic make sure that you have different textures.” Next up is the dining room before heading to the family room. The Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms with Vintage Treasures author revealed that the family room is one of her favorite spots in the house saying, “We live in this space, it’s a little yard sale, it’s a little redo.”

When touring her basement Spencer noted that’s where she was taping GMA segments during the COVID lockdowns calling it the “studio.”

Another highlight is her picture wall. At the time of the tour, it wasn’t yet completed and the news anchor admitted she still had a lot of work to do before it’s finished.

Spencer looked at over 100 houses before buying in Los Angeles

That isn’t the first time Spencer gave a tour inside her home. Several years back she invited cameras into her Hollywood Hills pad and said that she looked at more than 100 houses before deciding which to purchase.

“We looked at 104 houses and when we walked in there was this huge parrot that cursed at us … we didn’t see that as a good omen,” the HGTV host jokingly recalled, adding, “Once we got past him and the statues and the heavy drapes … I just felt like it needed some love and I was the girl to give it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453p06_0huCQRXx00
Lara Spencer sitting on the couch in her Los Angeles home | Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And she did just that as she transformed the abode into a lovely open space with decor that adds pops of color throughout. When decorating your home, Spencer recommends “using one-of-a-kind objects that speak to who you are.”

Another important tip is to remember if you buy a vintage light fixture, take the time to rewire it to avoid potential fire hazards. She also says that chandeliers are a great light choice because that’s “the jewelry for your home.”

RELATED: Inside Michael Strahan’s Rarely-Seen New York City Home

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
People

Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.   The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Spencer
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Flea Market#New York City#Jewelry#Stunning Connecticut Home#Marketaxess#Abc#Getty Images
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy