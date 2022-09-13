‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel’s Asking [SPOILER] Why He ‘Did What’ He ‘Did’ in Teaser

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens between Rachel Recchia and her final three men. Rachel went to the Fantasy Suites with Zach Shallcross , Tino Franco, and Aven Jones, but the previews for the finale prove drama is to come. So, who is Rachel talking to in the teaser for the finale? Here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and her final men.]

Does Rachel Recchia get engaged in ‘The Bachelorette’ finale?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia strongly connects with Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones by the time The Bachelorette finale takes place. She took all three men to the Fantasy Suites and met all of their families during their hometown dates. So, does Rachel end up engaged by the end of the show?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve , Rachel and Tino get engaged in Mexico. There are several rumors regarding what happens with Zach and Aven, too. Some rumors suggest Zach decides to leave on his own accord after Fantasy Suites, as he expressed to Jesse Palmer that his overnight date with Rachel was far from what he expected. As for Aven, other rumors suggest there’s a dramatic breakup between him and Rachel before the finale. But the latest previews suggest Zach, Aven, and Tino, are all present for the final rose ceremony.

The new preview for ‘The Bachelorette’ finale shows Rachel Recchia asking Tino Franco tough questions

A recent preview for The Bachelorette finale shows Rachel Recchia having intense and difficult conversations with one of her final three men. According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Rachel’s talking to Tino Franco.

“This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me,” Rachel tells Tino.

“There’s no way this works out,” Tino’s voice says over a clip showing him walking away from the cameras. “Please, just keep me out of this. Let me out,” he says through tears.

“You changed your story so many times, I’m done,” Rachel adds in another scene. “You told me things, and then you went back against what you said. … You’re lying straight to my face. I want an answer for why you did what you did.”

So, what’s going on behind the scenes of the previews? According to Reality Steve, Rachel and Tino had a tricky post-engagement situation where another women might be involved. “Again, I don’t know if any cheating occurred and that’s what she’s questioning so please don’t make that your narrative,” he wrote. ” … But what I do know is her just even asking him that question came about because they were definitely at a weird point in their relationship where they were still engaged but weren’t talking.”

“I was told at some point post-engagement, Rachel and Tino basically stopped talking,” Reality Steve continued. “I don’t know why, I don’t know who stopped talking to who, but there was definitely a, ‘what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged,’ kinda miscommunication happening.”

Host Jesse Palmer promises ‘shocking events’

Host Jesse Palmer is already giving fans a clue about what they’ll see during The Bachelorette finale. After the Men Tell All special, Jesse told fans that they can anticipate a “crazy controversy” — and he’s certainly referring to what goes down between Rachel and Tino.

“Things have just been so emotional, they’ve been so dramatic for Gabby and Rachel, that we felt it was right to take a moment and to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place — events that are going to change both Rachel’s and Gabby’s lives forever,” Jesse says. “So, next week, we’ll all watch the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history.” Jesse then said that Rachel, Gabby, and the remaining men will address the drama by the end of the finale.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale begins Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Aren’t Convinced Age Is the Real Reason for Rachel Questioning Zach During Fantasy Suites