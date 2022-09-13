Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Finally Breaks Silence on Rumors That She's Pregnant With Jaylan Mobley's Baby!
Now that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are engaged, their relationship is receiving more scrutiny than ever. And that’s really saying something because these two have been under a microscope from the moment they started dating. Fans were hopeful that they would receive more information about Leah and Jaylan’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia
While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly "Furious" Over Charles' Decision Regarding Their Children
It’s been more than a week since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and while Charles has been in charge for the entirety of that time, his leadership ability hasn’t really been put to the test yet. After all, the UK has been in an official period of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Family Details Revealed Amidst Sumit Singh Split Rumors
Even if recent Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh split rumors do not turn out to be true, Jenny definitely visited family recently. Whether she was just in the states to film the Tell All or for a sadder reason, we do not know. But the sight of her in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers
Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance. But at least she knows it. Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility. It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there. “She is taking...
The Hollywood Gossip
Javi Marroquin to Kailyn Lowry: You're Traumatizing Your Kids By Constantly Trashing Their Dads!
Now that Kailyn Lowry is done with the Teen Mom franchise, she’s switched her focus to podcasting full-time. Of course, the thing that Kail’s listeners want to hear her talk about most is her personal life — and she’s usually happy to deliver the goods. It...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Why Is She Receiving More Hate Than Ever in the Wake of the Queen's Death?
It’s been one week since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and as a nation mourns, the world continues to reflect on the legacy of one of the most remarkable public figures of the past century. The Queen meant many things to many people, but despite the numerous interpretations...
The Hollywood Gossip
Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams: It's Official! We're Dating!
Few reality stars in recent memory have had such difficult debut seasons as Deepti Vempati had on Love Is Blind. As you may recall, Deepti got engaged to Shake Chatterjee during the pod stage of the show, but things quickly went downhill once she met her fiancé face-to-face. Deepti...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
The Bachelorette Finalist: Exposed as Fame-Seeking Loser by Bitter Ex-Girlfriend?
Earlier this week, an ex-girlfriend of The Bachelorette finalist Erich Schwer leaked text messages allegedly sent to her by the finalist several months ago… right around the time he was cast on Season 19. They make Erich look pretty darn horrible, too. t. The Instagram account @BachelorNation.Scoop shared screenshots...
The Hollywood Gossip
Are Zach and Tori Roloff Leaving Little People, Big World? PR Disaster Has Fans Demanding Answers
Last month, fans heard about how Tori and Zach Roloff are probably done having kids. Their precious family already offers people plenty to love and enjoy. Fans are happy with them just as they are. But a recent possible PR blunder may have leaked some bad news. Are Tori and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hater: I Spend a TON of Time With My Kids!
Last month, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son who was delivered via surrogate. With two kids under the age of 5 at home, this is likely a mighty busy time in Khloe’s life. Sure, she’s got a large, supportive family and an army of nannies to help...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin to Jon: I Never Stole Sh-t! You Still Owe Me $132k, Bish!
The feud between Jon and Kate Gosselin is turning ugly!. Actually, it’s been ugly for about 15 years, but now, there are large sums of money and very specific allegations involved!. It’s almost a shame that these two are no longer starring in a reality show together — although...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian: My Next Boyfriend Will Be the OPPOSITE of Pete Davidson!
It’s been over a month since Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson, and there’s been no talk of the mother of four hooking up with anyone new. Those who know Kim best say that she’s not actively looking for a new relationship. But that doesn’t mean...
Comments / 0