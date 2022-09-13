ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia

While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers

Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance. But at least she knows it. Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility. It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there. “She is taking...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams: It's Official! We're Dating!

Few reality stars in recent memory have had such difficult debut seasons as Deepti Vempati had on Love Is Blind. As you may recall, Deepti got engaged to Shake Chatterjee during the pod stage of the show, but things quickly went downhill once she met her fiancé face-to-face. Deepti...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Touch Weekly
The Hollywood Gossip

The Bachelorette Finalist: Exposed as Fame-Seeking Loser by Bitter Ex-Girlfriend?

Earlier this week, an ex-girlfriend of The Bachelorette finalist Erich Schwer leaked text messages allegedly sent to her by the finalist several months ago… right around the time he was cast on Season 19. They make Erich look pretty darn horrible, too. t. The Instagram account @BachelorNation.Scoop shared screenshots...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy