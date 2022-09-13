Read full article on original website
Related
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Top lawmakers were seen going into a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, with CIA Director William Burns at the Capitol on Tuesday.
'Tear apart' DOJ and FBI: Devin Nunes implores Republicans to act on John Durham bombshell
Republicans in Congress need to "tear apart" the Justice Department, a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee declared in reaction to explosive new claims by special counsel John Durham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: Meadows complies with DOJ, turns over thousands of texts and emails
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. CNN’s Tom Foreman has the details.
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
Mark Levin's defense of the former president might have been a little flawed.
Video shows Trump boarding jet with boxes days after being told of missing docs: Report
Newly resurfaced video from May 2021 shows former President Donald Trump loading a private jet with several boxes just days before he was reportedly first told about the missing documents.
“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Donald Trump Will Call for 'Violence' as Allies Turn on Him: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said Saturday that her uncle has been considerably rattled by staunch former allies like Bill Barr speaking out against him.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
CBS News
540K+
Followers
66K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0