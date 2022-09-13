ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

The Last Inning (Sept. 13, 2022): Spotlighting Arkansas-committed C Kylie Brockman, Softball News + Verbals

By Carlos Arias
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Royals Review

A tale of two cities - Kansas City and St. Louis

When you’re a fan of the Royals, you naturally hear a lot about the other Missouri team. It’s only natural for the two cities to have a bit of a rivalry. The cities are connected by Interstate 70, the drive from Kauffman to Busch is 241 miles. St. Louis has beer; Kansas City has BBQ. They’ve got the Arch; we’ve got fountains. KC has the Missouri River; St. Louis has the Mississippi. St. Louis is the Gateway to the West, KC is Paris of the Plains. St. Louis has Laclede’s Landing and Kansas City has the Plaza. They had Leon Spinks and Rick Hummel, we’ve had Tommy Morrison and Joe Posnanski. You get the idea.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. Tune in to KCTV5″s Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 for highlights of the games. Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

See the moment Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has complete coverage ahead of the Thursday night Chiefs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, including tailgating out at Arrowhead Stadium early in the morning. See the moment, though, that Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition. Does Marleah approve?:
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Kansas City, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Dave Portnoy Says He’s ‘Buying Les Miles at Kansas’

Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy has been in his fair share of embarrassing situations, as we all have, but this one is pretty hilarious. On Wednesday, Portnoy was on the Barstool Pick ‘Em Podcast, talking some college football. Nearly everyone has heard by now that Kansas has started 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after an upset win over West Virginia last weekend, and Portnoy is jumping on the wagon too.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after Bubba Wallace took home a win at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the competitive racing league announced dates for two weekends of racing in Kansas City again in 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 will take place Sunday, May...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Fiasco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastpitch Softball#Sports Medicine#Spotlighting#Softball News Verbals#Extra Inning Softball#Social Media#Tli#Pgf Nationals#Ks High School#Piper High Club Team#Obp
momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Wanted: William Pigg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy