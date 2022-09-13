Read full article on original website
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
LianLian Global Offers Full Value Payments Guarantee to China
Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it is offering the world’s first cross-border payments guarantee to China. The feature was added to the company’s recently-launched international digital wallet, according to a press release. LianLian Global said the new policy offers assurances that payments made to China-based suppliers are delivered to the right bank account every time.
Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria
In what will be perceived as a victory for Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), FinTech Flutterwave announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that merchants using its platform can now accept eNaira payments from their customers. Flutterwave merchants can now enable the payment option on their dashboard for customer use. To...
Top QSRs Invest in Mobile Capabilities Despite Industry-Wide Reprioritization
Across the restaurant industry, businesses have been shifting their focus away from digital ordering channels and toward the in-store experience throughout this year, but major brands are keeping their eyes on the digital prize and investing in the future of mobile ordering channels. Take, for instance, Starbucks, the largest restaurant...
BigCommerce Advances Crypto Payments with BitPay, CoinPayments
Open SaaS eCommerce platform BigCommerce is bringing cryptocurrency payment solutions to its clients in select countries through strategic partnerships with the crypto app BitPay and global crypto payment gateway CoinPayments. The partnerships will widen BigCommerce’s crypto ecosystem, which will open up opportunities for its merchants to offer payment options, expand...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
Cloud Banking Firm nCino, Codat Team on SMB Loan Underwriting
Codat, an API for small business data, will be partnering with cloud banking firm nCino to automate and accelerate the ways banks can underwrite small business loans, a press release said. nCino’s services help cut down the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower’s financial statements into...
Report: Indian Federal Agency Searched Some Paytm, PayU Locations
An Indian federal agency has reportedly conducted searches at some PayU and Paytm locations, with the latter being owned by One 97 Communications. The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is the country’s financial crime fighting agency, Reuters reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing CNBC-TV18. A Paytm spokesperson told PYMNTS via email that the searches have to do with a matter that the company had already notified the Stock Exchange about on Sept. 4.
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’
Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
Roofr Raises $12M to Advance SaaS Platform for Roofers
All-in-one roofing software startup Roofr has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to build out its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and provide roofers with an easy way to manage their projects. The fresh infusion of capital was backed by past investors Bullpen Capital and Crosslink Capital, along with...
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
Travel Platform Amadeus Teams With Uplift to Offer BNPL to US, Canada
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Uplift is partnering with travel platform Amadeus for customers in the U.S. and Canada, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 15). It comes as 68% of travelers surveyed by Amadeus have said they’d spend more on travel if BNPL was an option. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed said they’d be more likely to buy airline ancillary services.
Botkeeper, Expensify Partner to Streamline Receipt Management
Automated corporate bookkeeping platform Botkeeper has partnered with expense management, invoicing and payments super app Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. With this deal, Expensify and its ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program join the Botkeeper marketplace partner system, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. “Expensify partnered with Botkeeper to free...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Linux, Industry Group Set Sights on Open-Source Superwallets
The Linux Foundation wants to do for digital wallets what it did for the private enterprise blockchains used by the likes of Walmart, IBM and Maersk. Working with companies such as Accenture and CVS Health, as well as digital identity providers including Spherity and the Open ID Foundation, the open source software organization has created the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
PayU Buys Colombian ePayments Company Ding
Payments and FinTech business PayU has gotten the endorsement of Colombian regulatory authorities to buy electronic payments and deposits firm Ding from CredibanCo, a press release said. PayU’s acquisition of Ding will add to its solutions portfolio to help Colombian customers, especially those who are unbanked. In Colombia, the financial...
