WRAL
Common sleep mistakes you may be making
About 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems, according to the CDC. Not getting enough sleep can take its toll on your health, but one expert says many of the tactics people use to fall asleep are doing more harm than good.
WRAL
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
