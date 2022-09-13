Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Social security’s cost-of-living increase largest in four decades, estimate says
More than 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their monthly checks next year that will be the largest in four decades. Government inflation figures for August, released Tuesday, point to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, known as the COLA, of 8.7 percent,...
msn.com
Ray Dalio says watch out for rates hitting this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit
After that CPI shock earlier in the week, Wall Street is bracing for a fresh batch of data including retail sales, on Wednesday, with a deepening yield curve inversion between 2- and 10-year bonds gives off ever gloomier economic signals. There’s good news though, as a disastrous rail strike may be averted.
Comments / 0