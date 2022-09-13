ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Do orders of protection work? 2 men still get hands on weapons

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGPLj_0huCNg9z00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigations are underway in Franklin County and Clarksville where orders of protection didn’t stop two men from getting their hands on weapons.

Deandre Collier was arrested after he allegedly planned to shoot his ex-girlfriend over the weekend at RiverFest in Clarksville. Police charged him after finding a gun in his car along with drugs.

On Monday, 57-year-old Steven Henley was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend’s son. Franklin County deputies say he not only had an order of protection but he had also been arrested for violating it twice.

Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville Riverfest, gun found in his vehicle at event

Britnee Bishop is a victim advocate at the Sexual Assault Center, and she regularly helps victims file for orders of protection. She says it’s a move that sends a pretty strong message.

“The perpetrator, their consequences is jail,” she explained.

Over the last few days, police found this document wasn’t enough to stop Collier and Henley from their crimes.

“The question will come to the perpetrator; do you own any weapons? Do you have any firearms? And of course, they’re supposed to be honest with the court, present what they have and let that be what it is,” Bishop said.

‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect captured in Franklin County

Orders of protection do allow the police to quickly respond and make an arrest in a bad situation. But if you have doubts, Bishop recommends getting a victim’s advocate involved, who can help you with things like safety planning and court matters.

“Even if there is a doubt that an order of protection might be faulty, or not work in this situation for you, I think that it is still important to get someone involved in letting them know what’s happening with you,” Bishop said.

Bishop says her heart breaks in any situation where a court order and jail time aren’t enough to protect a victim.

“I want to make sure everyone is safe and it’s apparent in these situations there are two people here who are hurting.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Advocates here say something we can all do to help in these situations is to learn the signs of domestic violence. With education, we can get help for victims who might need it, especially when other measures haven’t worked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 8

Vick Lagina
2d ago

As long as ‘jail’ is the only consequence, it will never get better. I don’t have the answer but jail just lets them stew and conjure up other ways to break the law. There needs to be steeper consequences than just a ‘time-out’.

Reply
3
Celeste Svenson Brodeur
2d ago

I know a felon who has a firearm. When reported to the police, his wife simply lied and said it was hers. What the hell is that supposed to mean? If he’s not supposed to have access to a firearm, there should be no firearms in the home. Pretty simple.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Franklin County, TN
Crime & Safety
wkdzradio.com

Cell Phones Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Several cell phones were taken during a burglary at a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say three people entered the T-Mobile store through a broken window and took 20 cell phones from the business. The phones have a total value of $12,570. No arrest...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
whopam.com

Felony assault case heads to grand jury

The felony assault case against Deonta White is heading to the Christian County Grand Jury, after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. White is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, violation of an EPO, first-degree wanton endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container and several other violations and charges. He had been set for preliminary hearing Friday, but chose to waive that hearing instead, with Judge Foster Cotthoff making sure of his choice before sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank

A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects

There was a hearing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and 16-year old...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy