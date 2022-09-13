Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
WBTV
Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A retired Charlotte Fire Department captain who was hurt in a hunting accident is coming home. Tripp Fincher is set to return to Charlotte later on Thursday. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.
country1037fm.com
Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day
Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop
STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
WBTV
Dump truck hits power lines in north Charlotte, leaving over 1,700 without power
Committee set to get update on changes to CATS bus schedules. It’s been more than three weeks since CATS modified those routes in the hopes of increasing the reliability of buses. Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. Firefighters...
Charlotte Stories
Uptown Charlotte 4th in the Country for Residential Revival
The renaissance of the American downtown as a place to live has come in response to people’s changing attitudes and lifestyle preferences. Even as working from home enabled families to move to more-affordable suburbs or to less-expensive parts of the country, many people are heading back to city centers to take advantage of their unique economic and social opportunities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hundreds without power after dump truck crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of customers are without power in areas along I-77 in north Charlotte and Huntersville after a crash involving a dump truck, officials said Friday morning. According to the Duke Energy outage map, 544 customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The Huntersville Police Department said the outage […]
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Crash caused delays on I-85 North near Catawba River bridge west of Charlotte
Posts CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 between the Catawba River bridge and Sam Wilson Road Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 9 a.m. after Exit 27 for Beatty Drive. Images from the scene showed traffic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
Comments / 0