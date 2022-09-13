Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Investigators say the shooting happened on Highway 161 at Interstate 440.
According to police, there are two confirmed victims, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking people to avoid the area
This is a developing story, check back as more information becomes available.
