Jacksonville, AR

Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Highway 161 at Interstate 440.

According to police, there are two confirmed victims, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking people to avoid the area

This is a developing story, check back as more information becomes available.

KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
KARK 4 News

Witnesses describe shooting outside funeral on Highway 161

Following Tuesday's shooting on Highway 161, Jacksonville Police say it was no random act of violence. The shooting happened near a cemetery and left two people injured, although they're said to be stable. Witnesses who were affected by the shooting say they want justice to be served.
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
Kait 8

Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff's Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KATV

16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

