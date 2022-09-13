ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses National Physician Suicide Awareness Day

(WTNH) – Physician suicide has been a mental health crisis long before the pandemic. Doctors have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession. This Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day. Dr. Jennifer Ferrand, director of Well-Being at Hartford HealthCare, is talking about the warning...
HARTFORD, CT
longisland.com

Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
PECONIC, NY
New Haven Independent

Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site

A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok

After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedic Surgery#Robot#Yale University#Bridgeport Hospital#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
WTNH

Police: Part of Dixwell Ave. closed due to serious crash in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue is closed in both directions near the New Haven town line while police investigate a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street Friday night just before 8 p.m. Officials said the road closure is expected last for […]
HAMDEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Dairy Restaurant & Pizzeria in New Haven, CT: Ricotta Pizza & Bakery

Joining a small but growing contingency of kosher restaurants in New Haven, CT is Ricotta Pizza & Bakery, a new kosher CY dairy restaurant & pizzeria with a variety of eats. Menu items at Ricotta feature an array of traditional pizza pies, including, of course, a ricotta-topped variety, bagels with spreads, salads such as caesar and greek, soup, hummus, fries, and more.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy