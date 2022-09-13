Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
New Haven woman says her mom's gravestone was sent to wrong cemetery and is missing
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses National Physician Suicide Awareness Day
(WTNH) – Physician suicide has been a mental health crisis long before the pandemic. Doctors have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession. This Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day. Dr. Jennifer Ferrand, director of Well-Being at Hartford HealthCare, is talking about the warning...
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site
A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Southern CT State University College of Health & Human Services: Training the Health Care Workforce of the Future
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It said that interprofessional collaboration in health care is crucial to successful patient outcomes. This is why at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), students are taught this early on. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Dr. Sandy Bulmer, Dean of the College of...
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Former WFSB Reporter Erin Edwards Leaves Local TV to Work in Local Government
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WFSB reporter Erin Edwards has joined the city of Danbury, Ct., as a communications advisor and spokesperson. Edwards, who now goes...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Police: Part of Dixwell Ave. closed due to serious crash in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue is closed in both directions near the New Haven town line while police investigate a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street Friday night just before 8 p.m. Officials said the road closure is expected last for […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
Register Citizen
9/11 charity Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for CT state trooper killed in Hurricane Ida
A charity founded after the 9/11 attacks to help fallen first responders has paid off the mortgage for the family of Connecticut State police Sgt. Brian Mohl who died while on patrol during Hurricane Ida last fall. The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off more than 200...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
NewsTimes
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Kosher Dairy Restaurant & Pizzeria in New Haven, CT: Ricotta Pizza & Bakery
Joining a small but growing contingency of kosher restaurants in New Haven, CT is Ricotta Pizza & Bakery, a new kosher CY dairy restaurant & pizzeria with a variety of eats. Menu items at Ricotta feature an array of traditional pizza pies, including, of course, a ricotta-topped variety, bagels with spreads, salads such as caesar and greek, soup, hummus, fries, and more.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Comments / 0