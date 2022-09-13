Read full article on original website
Related
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Man arrested following four-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his...
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash
A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…
DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
WCVB
Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of woman found in lake
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man first charged four years ago has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman found in Massachusetts lake. Joseph Dalrymple, 27, was first arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the death of Marlene Bleau, who was first found in Worcester’s Lake Quinsigamond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
NECN
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
nbcboston.com
Crews Fight Fire at Home in Whitman
Firefighters in Whitman, Massachusetts responded to a fire at a home Thursday morning, officials confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Crews responded to 137 West Street in Whitman, where they found active fire showing at around 6 a.m., officials said. Brockton and Rockland fire also responded to the scene as mutual aid.
NECN
Woman Charged With Hoax Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Released
The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
NECN
Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Chelsea Apartment Building
A fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning caused extensive damage to an apartment building. The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in a building on Shurtleff Street and has since been extinguished. Fire officials said no one was injured and the fire did not extend to the neighboring building.
Boston Globe
Boston woman arrested in Plymouth after allegedly throwing cash register on the floor of a local restaurant
“She ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.”. A Boston woman was arrested in Plymouth after she allegedly became upset by the service at a local restaurant and took her frustrations on out on its cash register, police said. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of...
capecod.com
Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy
FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole on Anchorage Road. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crash which are all under investigation by Falmouth Police.
GoLocalProv
Daytime Armed Robbery at Westminster Street Store - Providence Police Have Suspect in Custody
A daytime armed robbery was reported at a Westminster Street store in downtown Providence on Tuesday. Police say they currently have a suspect in custody. Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the store Home Style located at 233 Westminster Street.
miltontimes.com
Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station
A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NECN
Person Stabbed in Roslindale
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police responded around 3 p.m. to the incident on Marion Street. The victim was stabbed multiple times. The Boston Police Department did not say whether a suspect was in custody, explaining that the investigation was active.
Comments / 1