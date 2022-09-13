ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing

Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Marshfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash

A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…

DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
DENNIS, MA
WCVB

Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of woman found in lake

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man first charged four years ago has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman found in Massachusetts lake. Joseph Dalrymple, 27, was first arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the death of Marlene Bleau, who was first found in Worcester’s Lake Quinsigamond.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Road Signs
fallriverreporter.com

Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
NECN

Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say

A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
STERLING, MA
nbcboston.com

Crews Fight Fire at Home in Whitman

Firefighters in Whitman, Massachusetts responded to a fire at a home Thursday morning, officials confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Crews responded to 137 West Street in Whitman, where they found active fire showing at around 6 a.m., officials said. Brockton and Rockland fire also responded to the scene as mutual aid.
WHITMAN, MA
NECN

Woman Charged With Hoax Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Released

The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
NECN

Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Chelsea Apartment Building

A fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning caused extensive damage to an apartment building. The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in a building on Shurtleff Street and has since been extinguished. Fire officials said no one was injured and the fire did not extend to the neighboring building.
CHELSEA, MA
capecod.com

Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy

FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole on Anchorage Road. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crash which are all under investigation by Falmouth Police.
miltontimes.com

Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station

A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Stabbed in Roslindale

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police responded around 3 p.m. to the incident on Marion Street. The victim was stabbed multiple times. The Boston Police Department did not say whether a suspect was in custody, explaining that the investigation was active.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy