Minnetonka, MN

TheDailyBeast

'Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting': Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner's 'Cult-Like' Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
COON RAPIDS, MN
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota wants Minneapolis to provide $3M for more campus lighting

MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new proposal to improve safety near the University of Minnesota – and it's all about lights.      Darkness was a plague for a reason, and you don't have to be a kid to be afraid."The last time I was afraid of the dark I was probably 5 or 6, and I'm afraid of the dark again," said U senior Eli Destiche. "It's scary. It's really scary."His re-emerging reticence is based on reality: crime data from the Minneapolis Police Department's precinct for off-campus areas reveals staggering increases in robberies, assaults and gunfire. And while crime occurs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Bring Me The News

Bloomington theater nonprofit in financial trouble; executive director resigns

Artistry's 2018 production of "Mary Poppins." Courtesy of Discover Bloomington / City of Bloomington. Financial troubles and a leadership shakeup at Artistry, a prominent Bloomington-based arts nonprofit, has impelled leaders to delay an upcoming musical production. Kevin Ramach, the organization's executive director since 2019, resigned last week. Ramach's departure and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN

