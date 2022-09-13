Read full article on original website
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Merwin Liquors, We Push For Peace partnership hopes to curb intersection violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Trahern Pollard heard that Minnesota’s Attorney General was opening an investigation into violence surrounding the businesses of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, he was not at all shocked. "I wasn’t surprised at all. My only surprise is why it take so long?" Pollard,...
Addressing the need: Efforts are underway to recruit and retain Black male teachers in Minnesota
James Cannon remembers being the only Black kid in a class of white kids. Not only that, but of all of his K-12 teachers, he distinctly remembers the two Black teachers because there were so few. It’s been proven that representation makes a difference in a child’s life. Studies looking...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
DeRusha Eats: Downtown Minneapolis music venue and restaurant the Dakota packing fans and diners in post-pandemic
There are two people doing something a little different, a dinner and a show with no ticket, no cover needed at the Dakota. Lowell Pickett and Chef Remy Pettis joined Jason DeRusha to explain what is happening at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
AG Ellison to investigate businesses at dangerous Minneapolis intersection as violence concerns grow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis after they've had repeated violent crimes happen in front of their businesses. The investigation aims to see whether the businesses are taking any steps to address the repeated...
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Stage At Minneapolis Panic! At The Disco Concert
The incident happened during the band's 'Viva Las Vengeance' show.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
University of Minnesota wants Minneapolis to provide $3M for more campus lighting
MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new proposal to improve safety near the University of Minnesota – and it's all about lights. Darkness was a plague for a reason, and you don't have to be a kid to be afraid."The last time I was afraid of the dark I was probably 5 or 6, and I'm afraid of the dark again," said U senior Eli Destiche. "It's scary. It's really scary."His re-emerging reticence is based on reality: crime data from the Minneapolis Police Department's precinct for off-campus areas reveals staggering increases in robberies, assaults and gunfire. And while crime occurs...
Prince foundation gifts north Mpls school new 'creativity lab' after late husband
(FOX 9) - At Franklin Middle School in north Minneapolis Michael Bratsch is a teacher, a mentor and motivator. "Hope for the future gives you power in the present," Bratsch told FOX 9. Back in 2019, he was on hand to welcome Manuela Testollini to the school. Through her "In...
Bloomington theater nonprofit in financial trouble; executive director resigns
Artistry's 2018 production of "Mary Poppins." Courtesy of Discover Bloomington / City of Bloomington. Financial troubles and a leadership shakeup at Artistry, a prominent Bloomington-based arts nonprofit, has impelled leaders to delay an upcoming musical production. Kevin Ramach, the organization's executive director since 2019, resigned last week. Ramach's departure and...
Learning platform Minnesota schools use compromised with inappropriate image
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Annie Young, blind artist from Burnsville, paints a different picture of athletes in Antarctica
(FOX 9) - Whether it's battling the elements over icy terrain, experiencing what feels like a lunar landing, or glimpsing the nocturnal spectacle of the northern lights, painting seems to tell people what Annie Young can't communicate with words. Now the visual artist is revealing a unique perspective of what...
Eagan police looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen middle school golf cart
A golf car similar to the one stolen from Dakota Hills Middle School in Eagan around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Courtesy of the Eagan Police Department. Three boys are suspected of taking a stolen middle school golf cart on a joyride around Eagan on Thursday. Police say the golf...
Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony
A Minneapolis man has been charged with biting a piece of another man's ear off during a soccer game altercation. Mouktar Hassan Bouh, 35, was arrested for 3rd-degree assault last week over the incident that allegedly happened in the Central Park Pavilion area of St. Anthony the evening of Aug. 10.
