Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Gov. Newsom OKs Mental Health Courts for Homeless

With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery...
CALIFORNIA STATE
What to Know About Inflation Relief Payments in California

Inflation relief is on the way in California, coming in October. State officials have announced that so-called Golden State Stimulus payments will be distributed in October and November. Totals range from $200 to $1,050 depending on a taxpayer's income and filing status. When Will Californians Receive Inflation Payments?. According to...
