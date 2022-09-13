Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Newsom in Bay Area to Tout California's Aggressive Climate Change Fight
Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking bold steps to fight climate change in California, and on Friday he'll be in the Bay Area to sign off on some of the country’s toughest climate measures. Newsom, also expected to talk about the billions of dollars the state is earmarking for clean...
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom OKs Mental Health Courts for Homeless
With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery...
NBC Bay Area
What to Know About Inflation Relief Payments in California
Inflation relief is on the way in California, coming in October. State officials have announced that so-called Golden State Stimulus payments will be distributed in October and November. Totals range from $200 to $1,050 depending on a taxpayer's income and filing status. When Will Californians Receive Inflation Payments?. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
French Bulldog Taken From East Bay Neighborhood Found in Arizona, Reunited With Family
The 1-year-old French bulldog, who was taken from his San Lorenzo neighborhood roughly two weeks ago, has been reunited with his family after being found in Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Two suspects were taken into custody. "I was crying since the moment that he left and...
Comments / 0