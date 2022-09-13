Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
counton2.com
Five hospitalized after crash on Cainhoy Road
CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash involving a box truck. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the incident happened on Cainhoy Road near Hamlin Corner Road shortly before 1:17 p.m. The first crews on scene found a car trapped in...
WTGS
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
live5news.com
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
The Post and Courier
Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
School bus strikes student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several students were injured Tuesday morning during a crash involving a Charleston County school bus in North Charleston. Emergency crews responded to a report of an occupied school bus hitting a building off East Montague Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. Christian Rainey, Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer for the […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested in connection with Aug. 20 homicide on Grimball Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Deputies and members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Desmon Latrell Champagne at an apartment complex in North Charleston. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm in connection with the Aug.20 homicide on Grimball Road. On...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting in Moncks Corner. William S. Tillman, of Moncks Corner, died as a result of a shooting on Open Door Lane, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
abcnews4.com
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged in connection with Summerville bank robbery
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Monday, the Summerville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 1801 Trolley Road. Upon arriving at the First Citizen Bank officers gathered information about the suspect from a witness. The witness provided the direction that the suspect who has been identified as Avery...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for possible witness of downtown hit and run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are requesting help from the public in identifying a man believed to have been inside of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in downtown Charleston. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Columbus...
1 arrested following bank robbery in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest following a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had fled with a stack of cash. A witness at the bank […]
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
live5news.com
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
