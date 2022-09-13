ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Five hospitalized after crash on Cainhoy Road

CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash involving a box truck. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the incident happened on Cainhoy Road near Hamlin Corner Road shortly before 1:17 p.m. The first crews on scene found a car trapped in...
HUGER, SC
WTGS

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WJBF

School bus strikes student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several students were injured Tuesday morning during a crash involving a Charleston County school bus in North Charleston. Emergency crews responded to a report of an occupied school bus hitting a building off East Montague Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. Christian Rainey, Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer for the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested in connection with Aug. 20 homicide on Grimball Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Deputies and members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Desmon Latrell Champagne at an apartment complex in North Charleston. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm in connection with the Aug.20 homicide on Grimball Road. On...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting in Moncks Corner. William S. Tillman, of Moncks Corner, died as a result of a shooting on Open Door Lane, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged in connection with Summerville bank robbery

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Monday, the Summerville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 1801 Trolley Road. Upon arriving at the First Citizen Bank officers gathered information about the suspect from a witness. The witness provided the direction that the suspect who has been identified as Avery...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following bank robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest following a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had fled with a stack of cash. A witness at the bank […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC

