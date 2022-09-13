ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ccxmedia.org

Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home

Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
WJON

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Cirque Italia at the Maplewood Mall this weekend

There's a big top tent in the parking lot of Maplewood Mall, where Cirque Italia will be held Sept. 15-18, 2022. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the high-flying show, where performers showcase their innovative human talents. The event incudes a unique water stage and light show atmosphere.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
TheDailyBeast

‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes. 2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.
BLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
ccxmedia.org

Community Survey Results for Maple Grove

Maple Grove has the results back from the recent community survey and has received high marks. Virtually all respondents rated their quality of life in Maple Grove as very good or good. The survey also asked specific questions about the community center project and found very strong support for modernizing the facility. To see the results of the survey, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/communitysurvey.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide

The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
SHAKOPEE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: One-of-a-kind house on hobby farm for sale in Cannon Falls

Looking for a hobby farm that comes with a uniquely decorated modern house? look no further. The house sits on 30 acres ready for animals and home projects with a pole sheds, workshop, chicken coop, pastures and more. Full remodel includes the furnace, air conditioner, water heater, water softener, well...
CANNON FALLS, MN

