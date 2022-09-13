Read full article on original website
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home
Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Cirque Italia at the Maplewood Mall this weekend
There's a big top tent in the parking lot of Maplewood Mall, where Cirque Italia will be held Sept. 15-18, 2022. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the high-flying show, where performers showcase their innovative human talents. The event incudes a unique water stage and light show atmosphere.
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event. These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The following streets will be...
Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall
A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes. 2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.
Merwin Liquors, We Push For Peace partnership hopes to curb intersection violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Trahern Pollard heard that Minnesota’s Attorney General was opening an investigation into violence surrounding the businesses of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, he was not at all shocked. "I wasn’t surprised at all. My only surprise is why it take so long?" Pollard,...
QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location
QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
Community Survey Results for Maple Grove
Maple Grove has the results back from the recent community survey and has received high marks. Virtually all respondents rated their quality of life in Maple Grove as very good or good. The survey also asked specific questions about the community center project and found very strong support for modernizing the facility. To see the results of the survey, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/communitysurvey.
Eagan police looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen middle school golf cart
A golf car similar to the one stolen from Dakota Hills Middle School in Eagan around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Courtesy of the Eagan Police Department. Three boys are suspected of taking a stolen middle school golf cart on a joyride around Eagan on Thursday. Police say the golf...
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Stage At Minneapolis Panic! At The Disco Concert
The incident happened during the band's 'Viva Las Vengeance' show.
PHOTOS: One-of-a-kind house on hobby farm for sale in Cannon Falls
Looking for a hobby farm that comes with a uniquely decorated modern house? look no further. The house sits on 30 acres ready for animals and home projects with a pole sheds, workshop, chicken coop, pastures and more. Full remodel includes the furnace, air conditioner, water heater, water softener, well...
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
