‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye. On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.
Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m. Police said the woman was rushed to Regional...
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
2 rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after holding an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, a store employee told police that two suspects attempted to take a new GL320 from the dealership’s mechanic...
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said. On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shempert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun. He was then seen leaving the...
Memphis jogger murder suspect’s brother Mario Abston returns to court
Mario Abston, the brother of Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, returned to court Thursday with a new private lawyer after the public defender's office said it had a conflict of interest representing both brothers at the same time in separate cases. Abston's new attorney, Jason Matthews, declined to comment when...
Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open their shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. The...
Man accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads not guilty to unrelated 2021 rape charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was arraigned Thursday for aggravated rape charges in a separate 2021 incident after DNA evidence from the Fletcher investigation linked him to the crime.
Woman allegedly shot into home with 3 people inside during argument, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces multiple charges of attempted murder after she allegedly shot into a home during an argument. On Aug. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a report of an aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Locust Street. A man was arguing with his...
Video shows car allegedly connected to South Memphis shooting, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shows the car allegedly connected to a weekend shooting that left one person injured. On Sept. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 Block of South Orleans Street just after 9 p.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital in...
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
