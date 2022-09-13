ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
2 rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after holding an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, a store employee told police that two suspects attempted to take a new GL320 from the dealership’s mechanic...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said. On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shempert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun. He was then seen leaving the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
MEMPHIS, TN
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open their shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
MEMPHIS, TN

