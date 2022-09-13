ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Sheriff S Office
cn2.com

Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
ROCK HILL, SC
live5news.com

Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
LANCASTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cn2.com

Second Fort Mill Student Charged After Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old. Fort Mill Police saying its investigation is in reference to the written threats discovered at Fort Mill High School on September 8, 2022. FMPD detectives say they have identified a second...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy