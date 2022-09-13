Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.
fox46.com
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
fox46.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
cn2.com
Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
live5news.com
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
cn2.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
Deputy shoots, kills suspect who rammed patrol car during chase in Rock Hill, authorities say
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Cherry Road; no deputies were injured.
cn2.com
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students
Motorcyclist struck by truck, killed in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper said the incident happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive. Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck […]
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
5 arrested after stolen gun, drugs found in Rowan County home, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after investigators found a stolen gun, cocaine and meth during a search at a Salisbury home, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said people in the neighborhood around Garden Lane told detectives that 29-year-old Brandon Lee Lakey, a convicted felon, had pulled […]
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – Chase Ends In Gun Fire, Update On Panthers Bankruptcy, 79 Year Old Missing In Chester
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dead after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself.
