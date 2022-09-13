Read full article on original website
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
KCBY
As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
KCBY
Fatal crash on Hwy. 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On September 18, at approximately 1:34 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by Nathan F. Rowe of Yoncalla, lost control...
KCBY
Protest in Cottage Grove over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
KCBY
Air quality impacted by Cedar Creek Fire; LRAPA says expect smoke for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
KCBY
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
