msn.com
Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic
Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
WQAD
PET OF THE WEEK: Billy the cat
Patti Mcrae with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center joins us with Billy, our pet of the week! Find out how you can help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Cat Steps In to 'Protect' Golden Retriever From Big Feline in Cute Video
Viewers loved the way the dog's tail began to wag when the small cat came between him and the other feline.
Cat chirping: What is it and why do our feline friends do it?
Puzzled by all that cat chirping? We explore why your kitty warbles like a songbird and what it is they're trying to tell you. While chirping may sound like something you’d solely expect to hear from birds, cat chirping really is a thing! One of several methods that our feline friends use to communicate with us and the world around them, chirping is a great sign your kitty is feeling happy and content.
petguide.com
3 Common Cat Training Mistakes
Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat
Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Dumped on RSPCA Centre’s Driveway – Despite There Being no Room in Cattery
RSPCA Coventry concerned and frustrated after family of cats dumped on drive. A family of flea-ridden cats were abandoned on an RSPCA rescue centre’s driveway by a man who hid from staff and ran away after dropping the pet carrier. At around 4pm on Saturday (27 August), the plastic...
yankodesign.com
Adorable pet-friendly armchair was designed for both humans and cats to lounge in
Rather aptly titled ‘Sharing Joy’, this award-winning chair comes with a side table for humans to place their books and cups of tea/coffee on, and a crawl space for cats to casually lounge in (complete with a suspended toy for them to play with). What I personally love...
One Green Planet
This Cat Was Stranded in a Tree Before She Was Saved by A Famous TikTok Rescuer
A cat named Ruby was stranded in a tree for four days before this kind man helped rescue her. On day three, a tree service attempted to remove her, but she attacked them. They suggested that the tree be cut down. That’s when @getmeowttahere heard about Ruby, he knew that he had to help. @getmeowttahere has been rescuing cats from trees since 2010, and although it’s not his day job, he’s great at it!
How to pick up a cat correctly
Most of us want to cuddle a kitty but knowing how to pick up a cat safely is an important thing to know. Do it incorrectly and you could end up causing discomfort or maybe even an injury. You can also create a feeling of anxiety in cats, potentially damaging your relationship with them. It's vital, then, that you learn the correct technique.
