Tulsa, OK

New Historic Marker In Tulsa Pays Tribute To Legacy Of Black Wall Street

By MaKayla Glenn
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
More than 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, there is a new marker honoring the legacy of Black Wall Street.

This historical land marker is located at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue on the campus of OSU-Tulsa.

It commemorates not only the tragedy of the massacre, but also the resilience of Black Wall Street.

Joyce Smith-Williams has lived in Tulsa for more than 40 years, and is glad to see it here.

"There is so much that needs to be said about Greenwood, not just the destruction of Greenwood, but the building up of Greenwood,” Williams said.

Greg Robinson is a member of the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition. He said he wants to see more attention brought to the area's rich history.

“This is actually the second historical land marker that the Terrance Crutcher Foundation has put down in partnership with the Tulsa Community remembrance coalition,” Greg said.

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said as a descendant of a massacre survivor, she wants to make sure people don’t forget what happened.

“When we have people who decide to come and learn about the story of Greenwood and Black Wall Street, we want to make sure that they can come to the markers and read, and learn, about not just the tragedy of the massacre, but the brilliance," Crutcher said.

