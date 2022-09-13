ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD releases after action-report regarding 2020 protests, outlines policy changes

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Police Department hosted a press conference to discuss the findings of its after-action report regarding the 2020 protests. Starting in May after the death of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters gathered around the nation as part of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality. Here in Austin, protestors also marched for Mike Ramos, a man who was fatally shot by Austin police.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man shot on East Sixth Street; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man on East Sixth Street early Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was found in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street. The victim...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over 'unfathomable' 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash

Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer's Association president Dennis Farris joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

KVUE

