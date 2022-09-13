Read full article on original website
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
KSAT 12
Teenage suspect arrested, accused of running over man in wheelchair in hit and run
AUSTIN, Texas – A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for a hit and run in an Austin parking lot. Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was booked into Travis County Jail on Friday on charges of failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person, unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to identify.
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
APD searches for robbery suspect, asks for public help
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for public assistance in identifying a robbery suspect from a Sept. 7 incident.
APD releases after action-report regarding 2020 protests, outlines policy changes
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Police Department hosted a press conference to discuss the findings of its after-action report regarding the 2020 protests. Starting in May after the death of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters gathered around the nation as part of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality. Here in Austin, protestors also marched for Mike Ramos, a man who was fatally shot by Austin police.
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
No injuries in two-vehicle crash that causes vehicle to flip overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash between two vehicles causes one of them to flip late Thursday night in South Austin. The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Brodie Lane at West US Hwy 290 service road. CBS Austin was told one car allegedly didn't see a red light...
Man shot on East Sixth Street; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man on East Sixth Street early Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was found in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street. The victim...
Austin woman attacked and robbed as 'jugging' turns violent, police seek suspects
Two suspects followed a woman home after she withdrew money from a bank last Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas, then violently attacked her on her front porch and stole her purse full of cash, the Austin Police Department said. It's the latest example of "jugging" in the capital of Texas,...
San Marcos Police Dept. makes two arrests related to suspected fentanyl distribution
San Marcos police arrested two in connection with suspected fentanyl distribution. The San Marcos Police Department said it arrested Anthony Jean Perez Rios, 20, of San Marcos, as a suspected fentanyl distributor after weeks of investigating the matter. A juvenile male was also arrested in connection with fentanyl distribution. Police...
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over 'unfathomable' 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer's Association president Dennis Farris joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
