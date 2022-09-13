ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

1 person dies from West Nile virus in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after contracting the West Nile virus in Louisville, according to the city's health department. That person has not been identified. Connie Mendel with the Louisville Health Department said information won't be released on the person's age or where they lived but she said the person had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Two People Test Positive for West Nile Virus In Jefferson County

Two people in Jefferson County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first human cases in Louisville this year. Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said in a statement that they are continuing to find mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in the following ZIP codes: 40208 and 40215.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Severe weather: What you need to prepare in case of emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September is National Preparedness Month and two Kentucky utilities companies are offering tips for making an emergency plan for your home. Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities sent out tips to help educate and empower others to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner's office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

'Keep calm and collected:' Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS 11

Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police's annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
