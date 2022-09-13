LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after contracting the West Nile virus in Louisville, according to the city's health department. That person has not been identified. Connie Mendel with the Louisville Health Department said information won't be released on the person's age or where they lived but she said the person had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.

