Read full article on original website
(((have some common sense)))
3d ago
Isn’t it great when leftists enjoy the fruit of their labor - crime, homeless, illegals, etc. this is what you vote for. Welcome to Seattle on the east coast
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC bodega attacked again, suspect freed without bail
A New York City bodega where a clerk killed an attacker in self-defense was again the scene of an assault on a worker. Owner Osamah Aldhabyani, 33, was working a 12-hour shift when Ariel Hernandez, 19.], entered the Blue Moon convenience store at around 6:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, according to the New York Post.
Man critical after baseball bat beating in Billionaire's Row subway station; 2 sought
A man was fighting for his life Friday after he was beaten in the head with a baseball bat by two strangers at a Midtown Manhattan subway station this week, police said.
openculture.com
Architect Breaks Down Five of the Most Iconic New York City Apartments
Real estate is a perennially hot topic in New York City, as is gentrification. Above, architect Michael Wyetzner, breaks down the defining features of several typical NYC apartments. You’re on your own to truffle up the sort of rent a 340 square feet studio commands in an East Village tenement...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
New York City man pleads guilty to slashing mom's throat, dumping her body in trash can
A New York City man admitted Friday that he viciously beat his mother then sliced her throat to get his hands on her $11 million fortune, according to prosecutors. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal for the grisly murder of Paula Chin, 65, in her Lower Manhattan apartment Jan. 30, 2019.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
fox40jackson.com
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for ‘stand your ground’ self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s “murky” self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades,...
RELATED PEOPLE
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Lucchese crime family soldier charged with operating gambling business
On Wednesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles in overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Lucchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Bronx Burger King workers tangle with customer who dove over counter for $250
A customer casually placed an order at a South Bronx Burger King moments before diving for $250 in the register and sparking a struggle with workers, video released Wednesday shows.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Why Are Rich People So Obsessed With Proving US Cities Are Dystopian Hellholes?
By now, you may have seen the viral Twitter video filmed by Jacqueline Toboroff, editor-in-chief of the right-wing The Manhattan.Press blog, that features a long pan of handbag salespeople on the sidewalk in New York City. On Instagram, it's captioned hysterically to suggest something is wrong here: "Two of the most expensive zip codes in the world (#soho & #tribeca) are indistinguishable from 3rd world locales," Toboroff wrote. "This is Democrat policy at your front door."
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
bkreader.com
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
Fox News
789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4