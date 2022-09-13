ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

23 years after woman stabbed, her daughter’s 2019 death ruled homicide

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY – In 1999, a pregnant victim of a fatal stabbing attack gave birth to her daughter during emergency surgery.

Twenty years later, her daughter died.

Now, officials have ruled her death a homicide as well .

Police: Teen arrested after shooting, killing man at Arby’s

In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.

“The victim from that incident was taken to an area hospital where sadly, she died,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Simultaneously, doctors had performed a cesarean section.”

That’s when baby Kasiah Scott was born.

Kasiah’s life was hard.

She lived at Bethany Children’s Health Center for 20 years.

‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer

Sadly, she died there on Nov. 23, 2019.

It wasn’t until this summer, over two years later, that the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide; the result of birth complications when her mother was stabbed.

“Our investigators have taken it over and where the case will ultimately be presented to the district attorney’s office,” Quirk said.

James Patrick Lesley and Ricardo Virgo Blonner were convicted of Danielle Scott’s murder in 1999.

They are currently in prison but could face new charges.

