Edinburg Woman Killed In North McAllen Crash

A crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer killed an Edinburg woman Thursday morning. The wreck happened at around 7:15 where Ware Road meets Monte Cristo Road in north McAllen. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Norma Edith Celestino, was killed instantly in the collision, while a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.
ValleyCentral

La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
LA JOYA, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults

San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified

Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
kurv.com

Teacher Charged In Boy’s Hot Car Death Outside La Joya Elementary School

The hot car death of a 5-year-old boy outside of a La Joya elementary school last month has led to the arrest of the boy’s aunt. 37-year-old Diana Trevino-Montelongo was arrested Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide. Her young nephew was found unresponsive inside her vehicle the afternoon of August 25th in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, where Trevino-Montelongo was a teacher.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: 90-year-old man killed by swarm of bees

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 90-year-old man who was stung by a swarm of bees on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of McLeod Road near Rio Hondo in reference to a death by bee stings. Rio Hondo police […]
ValleyCentral

Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
HARLINGEN, TX

