Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated. […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Woman Killed In North McAllen Crash
A crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer killed an Edinburg woman Thursday morning. The wreck happened at around 7:15 where Ware Road meets Monte Cristo Road in north McAllen. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Norma Edith Celestino, was killed instantly in the collision, while a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
kurv.com
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
KRGV
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Texas teacher arrested after 5-year-old student dies inside car
She was charged with criminal negligence homicide.
KRGV
Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified
Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say. At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects […]
KRGV
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
kurv.com
Teacher Charged In Boy’s Hot Car Death Outside La Joya Elementary School
The hot car death of a 5-year-old boy outside of a La Joya elementary school last month has led to the arrest of the boy’s aunt. 37-year-old Diana Trevino-Montelongo was arrested Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide. Her young nephew was found unresponsive inside her vehicle the afternoon of August 25th in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, where Trevino-Montelongo was a teacher.
KRGV
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
CCSO: 90-year-old man killed by swarm of bees
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 90-year-old man who was stung by a swarm of bees on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of McLeod Road near Rio Hondo in reference to a death by bee stings. Rio Hondo police […]
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
Comments / 0