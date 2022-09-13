Read full article on original website
Bobby Shmurda Announces ‘The Bodmon Tour’ With Rowdy Rebel
Some things are certainly worth the wait. Eight years after “Hot N*gga” and “Computers” shifted the landscape of music, Bobby Shmurda is heading out on “The Bodmon Tour” this fall. Adding to the special announcement, Rowdy Rebel and GS9 Gino are set to join him for select dates along the tour. Bobby Shmurda is set to stop in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia and several other cities.
John Legend Releases ‘Legend’
More than a decade into his career, John Legend is still finding new ways to challenge himself. This time around, he tested his musical ability by crafting the first double album of his career. Complete with a diverse set of co-stars like Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Saweetie, Jazmine Sullivan and many others, he has built up a new project called Legend.
Reggie Becton Announces ‘HOM3’ Tour
There will be no shortage of R&B live shows this fall. India Shawn is heading out on tour with Zyah Belle, Remey Williams and Brik.Liam. Meanwhile, Giveon is set to hit the road with Jenevieve, Fana Hues, Saleka and Rimon. Not to be forgotten, Brent Faiyaz and Ari Lennox have not yet unveiled their touring plans following the releases of Wasteland and age/sex/location. This afternoon, Reggie Becton added his name to the growing list of artists getting ready to hit the road.
JID Wants To Make Another Revenge Of The Dreamers Album
JID is preparing to take the stage at Made In America this afternoon in Philadelphia. Before doing so, he made his way out west and chopped it up with Bootleg Kev. During their entertaining conversation, the Atlanta native discussed the possibility of bringing back the Revenge of the Dreamers series.
Westside Boogie Teases ‘More Black Superheroes’ Deluxe
Westside Boogie is riding high following the release of his sophomore studio album, More Black Superheroes. With production from Dart, Keyel and several others, the project touches on the rising artist’s battles with depression, working through generational trauma, life in Los Angeles and much more. Along the way, he taps in with Smino, Snoop Dogg, Shelley FKA DRAM and many others.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘age/sex/location’ Tracklist
Ari Lennox is just a few days away from sharing her highly-anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. In preparation for the project’s release, Ari Lennox has revealed the age/sex/location tracklist. The 12-track project from the Dreamville star will include contributions from Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye. Shortly after sharing the track list, the Washington, D.C. thanked all those who worked on her latest studio LP.
Nav Unveils ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Two years ago, Nav took another step forward in his young career with the release of Good Intentions. Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s Bad Habits, the 18-track featured a number of heavy hitters, including Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke. The project shot to the top of the chart and earned Nav’s second Billboard 200 number one album. Shortly after its release, he returned with the deluxe edition, Brown Boy II, featuring Quavo and Lil’ Duke.
Naomi Ackie Stars As Whitney Houston In The First ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
As Sony Pictures rolls out The Woman King starring Viola Davis, the studio has delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will highlight the highs and the lows of the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody...
Latto And JT Hop On Glorilla’s ‘F.N.F’
Within the last few months, a number of records have made the case for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title. Leading the way, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” has managed to infiltrate nearly every day party and festival set. Not far behind, Bad Bunny has served up a trio of records that have seemingly lived on the charts since the temperature rose above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. In the mix with all of these aforementioned records is Glorilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F.”
Tory Lanez Added To Rolling Loud Lineup
Rolling Loud has revealed that Tory Lanez will perform at its upcoming festival in Toronto, Ontario. The Toronto native has not officially appeared on the festival’s lineup in nearly four years. However, he did make a guest appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set in 2021. He joins a lineup that includes Dave, Future and Wizkid along with performances from Migos, Roddy Ricch and Lil’ Uzi Vert.
Lil Kim’s ‘Plan B’ Remix Removed From Streaming Services
It appears that Lil’ Kim’s “Plan B” remix is no longer available on streaming services. Hours after the song was posted online and promoted by Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex, a message appeared on YouTube. “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim...
Netflix Announces ‘The Vince Staples Show’
Vince Staples is taking his talents to a television in your home very soon. Netflix has announced that the California native will work alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to develop a comedy series that is inspired by his life. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on...
Big Sean Puts ‘Detroit’ Mixtape On Streaming Services
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release, Big Sean has placed his critically-acclaimed project, Detroit, on streaming services. Adding to the special-edition release, Big Sean has unveiled a new track called “More Thoughts” and released the project in CD format. “Ten years [have passed] since I dropped this...
Lil’ Kim Drops Remix To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’
Lil’ Kim has officially dropped a remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”. The Queen Bee teased her link up with Megan in August by sharing a photo of the pair toasting glasses. Buzz of an impending collaboration between the two had begun, but there wasn’t any confirmation until Funkmaster Flex premiered the track on Hot 97.
Bryson Tiller Delivers ‘Outside’
Louisville may have endured a big loss on the football field Saturday, but the city is going to bounce back in a major way this weekend as one of the city’s premier artists delivers new music. Months after delivering a new track with Diddy, Bryson Tiller has stepped back “Outside” with his latest single. Produced by Vinylz, Jack Uriah, Wow Jones and Neil Dominique, Tiller’s new single pulls from the classic “Whisper Song” by the Ying Yang Twins. Instead of flipping the infamous track and turning it into something that would put people in their feelings as the weather gets colder, he delivers more of an upbeat feel.
Santigold Returns With ‘Spirituals’
After a four-year absence, Santigold has returned with her fourth studio album, Spirituals. On the surface, Spirituals is a solo effort devoid of features. Despite largely recording the album by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does include production contributions from SBTRKT, Boys Noize, Illangelo and Don McKinney. “There are...
Alexia Jayy Puts Her Soul Into ‘I Need A Man’
A lot can be said in just a few words. At the end of July, rising vocalist Alexia Jayy posted a quick video on TikTok. In the short clip, she said, “I need a man.” The emotion behind those four simple words was enough to trigger a response from her fans and amass more than 100,000 likes.
Meek Mill Returns With ‘Early Mornings’
Nearly one year after the release of his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, Meek Mill has returned with new music. On Friday, the Philadelphia native returned to his hometown to share the “Early Mornings” freestyle. In the City of Brotherly Love, Meek Mill does what he does best. Rapping over soulful production with a sense of hunger and energy that is difficult to duplicate, he puts a spotlight on those who are pushing through tough times in his hometown.
38 Spesh Releases ‘7 Shots’
Tonight, the state of New York is making its presence felt with a number of big releases. Leading the way, Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family are gearing up to release a new project. Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim is hopping on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” and King Combs is teasing the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” remix. Not to mention, Jay Critch and Marlon Craft have new records rolling out. With all of that going on, 38 Spesh is back again with yet another set of new tracks.
Coi Leray Goes Off On ‘Fly Sh!t’
Coi Leray is back! Weeks after delivering a snippet on Instagram that had everyone talking, the New Jersey native has returned with the full version of “Fly Sh!t.” As the snippet showed, the rising artist has hit a stride when it comes to her flows and confident style. Whether its referencing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or gloating about the luxury lifestyle she lives, every line from her latest single either feels quotable or aspirational.
