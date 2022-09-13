Read full article on original website
In Wisconsin, Republicans attack Mandela Barnes on crime, offering glimpse at shifting midterm message
Republicans in Wisconsin have in recent weeks hammered Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on crime, casting the Democratic nominee to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson as "dangerous" as they seek to reach the small swath of suburban voters who could decide one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.
WNCY
COVID Infections Rise Again in Wisconsin, But Deaths Stay Low
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again in Wisconsin, with the state Department of Health Services reporting the seven-day average of new cases at 1,097, with 1,317 reported on Tuesday. Deaths aren’t up, however, and haven’t been for some time. Three new deaths were reported...
Justice Department asks appeals court for access to classified documents in Trump case
Officials had warned they would appeal if the judge refused to give investigators access to classified records during a review that could take months.
