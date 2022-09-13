ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Success Counseling cuts ribbon on new facility in Highbridge

By , and News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Success Counseling Services hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its brand-new facility in Highbridge. The organization has offered addiction services and mental wellness support in the South Bronx for two decades. “We truly want to help other people,” said Operations Manager Sarah Wiederman. “…We're not going anywhere…We want to stay in the Bronx. That's where we belong, and we want to represent the people that we care about so much.” Also in attendance at the ceremony was Borough President Vanessa Gibson. "

