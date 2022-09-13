ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 10

Related
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy