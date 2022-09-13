Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry Mansfield
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
North County police co-op says department is dropping Pine Lawn over late payments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative will not be renewing its service agreement with Pine Lawn due to late payments from the city, the police chief said. In a letter sent to Pine Lawn city leaders on Tuesday, North County Co-op Chief John Buchannan said...
Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building
ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
KMOV
Lawsuit contends St. Louis City denies citizens access to public information
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local attorney is suing the City of St. Louis for being the least transparent city in the state. “They don’t care if they are compliant,” says lawyer, Elad Gross. “They are willing to violate the rights of Missourians who are making these requests. It’s not a priority for them.”
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
KMOV
Gas prices expected to continue to drop but vary across St. Louis metro
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Gas prices have dropped significantly after setting new record highs of more than $5 a gallon in July. According to Don Redman with AAA, prices should continue the trend this fall. “We’re expecting those prices to continue to fall. This is something we see in the...
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
KMOV
St. Louis County animal shelter pauses dog adoptions due to parvovirus infections
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County animal shelter is pausing dog adoptions after several animals came down with canine parvovirus. The shelter says it is isolating the exposed dogs. Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects a dog’s gastrointestinal system. The virus cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans, the shelter says.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One of the most popular fast food chains is setting a footprint in St. Charles. Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It’s not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open, but Chick-fil-A’s website says it’s “coming soon.”
St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property
The County Council is cracking down on getting down
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
