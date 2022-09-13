(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO