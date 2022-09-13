ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

FOX40

Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
ROCKLIN, CA
Oroville, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrests man for animal abuse

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody in Chico following reports that he was battering a dog near Lower Bidwell Park. At approximately 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Chico Police Department responded to calls of a male subject who was reported to be battering a husky-type dog in the area near 1040 South Park Drive.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Jason Glenn
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday

OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat

OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

NET-5 Makes Arrest Related to Yuba City Walmart Shooting

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police record driver going 103 mph on city streets

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street. The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit […]
LINCOLN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
kubaradio.com

Gridley Police Department Posts Scam Alert

(Gridley Police release) – The Gridley Police Department would like the Community to be aware of a scam that is occurring. It has been reported to our Department that some of our local businesses are being contacted by phone for solicitation of monetary donations to the Gridley Police Department and/or Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
GRIDLEY, CA

