3 killed in Colorado off-roading tour after car falls over 100 feet off a cliff
Three people were killed during an off-roading tour when their car drifted off the edge of the road and fell over 100 feet off a cliff on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their 72-year-old tour driver, Don Fehd, were traveling north on...
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
KKTV
Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested
DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
The fight to save 'history' in Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Developing who we are starts at a young age. Monica Bird knows this as an Early Childhood teacher at Lopez Elementary in Fort Collins. She knows this as the daughter of Frank Perez, who for more than 50 years operated a locally famous restaurant – Pobre Panchos.
Hundreds of police officers - some from as far Utah - say goodbye to fallen officer Dillon Vakoff
Dillon Vakoff loved fishing. He loved his family. He loved spending time with the family dog. He loved Halloween costumes. But most of all, he loved Megan Esslinger. And the couple loved to do one thing together – dance. But...
Colorado Man Noticed Tired Straphangers Waiting at Bus Stops — So He Made Benches for Them
James Warren has hand-crafted eight benches and counting from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and puts then them at seatless bus stops throughout Denver After James Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus at a seatless stop in Denver in January, he realized he could put his carpentry talents to good use. The 28-year-old decided to build a bench from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and place a much-needed seat at the stop. "My goal is to make people's...
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Jeep Tumbles Hundreds of Feet Off Colorado Mountain Road, Three Killed in Crash
In a tragic accident, three people passed away after they were involved in a crash that took place in Ouray, Colorado, on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the accident occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, located at milepost 3.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
lovinlife.com
The Inside Scoop: Longmont, Colorado, launches Text-a-Local program
Nestled 10 miles from the base of the Rocky Mountains, Longmont has long been considered one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets. Guests who make the trek to the city 30 miles north of Denver are learning the ropes — thanks to its residents. Visit Longmont unveiled the Text-a-Local initiative...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
