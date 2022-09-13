ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Notre Dame Of Maryland University Going Co-Ed After 125 Years

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGrlV_0huCHW4L00
Notre Dame of Maryland University Photo Credit: Notre Dame of Maryland University

A new day is coming for the Notre Dame of Maryland University (NDMU), which is planning to allow men into its undergraduate programs for the first time in 125 years.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the NDMU Board of Trustees voted unanimously in Baltimore that the university become co-educational and enroll men beginning as soon as Fall 2023.

Officials made the announcement after spending nearly a year reviewing enrollment trends of women’s colleges, as well as related undergraduate data both nationwide and across Maryland, authorities said.

They noted that “by becoming co-ed, NDMU is honoring and expanding its historical mission to educate leaders to transform the world,” and the decision “will allow NDMU to provide its distinctive model of inclusive transformational education to more women and men.”

“The Board recognized that in order for NDMU to flourish for years to come, we needed to expand our mission to admit women and men who want a co-ed college experience,” Patricia McLaughlin, chair of the Board of Trustees said.

“NDMU will continue to educate women and men together to make a difference in the world.”

The Board of Trustees said that the decision allows the university to continue innovating after becoming the first Catholic college to award a four-year award to women.

It also provides an opportunity to "expand access to its inclusive and transformational education to more women and men,” while officials noted that the school’s foundresses, the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND), support the decision to become co-ed.”

“The School Sisters of Notre Dame established an enduring legacy that continues to guide Notre Dame of Maryland University into the future,” Charmaine Krohe provincial leader of the SSND Atlantic-Midwest Province stated. “Their future-focused vision and spirit still animate this community of faith, learning, and service.”

Officials made note that class sizes would remain small, despite the influx of new male students, and said that the school will continue its mission, which states that "Notre Dame challenges women and men to strive for intellectual and professional excellence, build inclusive communities, engage in service to others, and promote social responsibility.”

Following the announcement of the switch to a co-ed campus, the university released a list of "frequently asked questions,” to inform the public, which can be found here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umaryland.edu

School of Nursing’s BSN Program Ranks No. 9 in Nation

In the newly released 2022-23 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) ranked No. 9 in the nation, moving up one spot from last year, the first time nursing schools offering baccalaureate degrees were included in the rankings. UMSON tied with five other institutions for the No. 9 spot out of the 681 accredited nursing schools ranked.
MARYLAND STATE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now

Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACPS announces new guidelines for attending interscholastic athletics

In a letter to families and students in the Anne Arundel County School System, Superintendent Mark Bedell discussed recent issues of disturbances and violence at High School sports events. He outlines the system’s steps to minimize this occurrence in the letter. “The resumption of full interscholastic athletics schedules brings one of the joys of being […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Mclaughlin
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'

The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Linus College#Ndmu#The Board Of Trustees#Catholic
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

AACC mailworker retires after 52 years

The employee who has worked the longest at AACC retired on Oct. 1 after 52 years in the mailroom. Alford Shinaberry, who turns 70 in November, started working in the campus mailroom in September 1970 when he was 17 years old. “I thought I’d probably get a job cutting the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
foodgressing.com

Things to Do  In Annapolis In September 2022 Maryland USA

Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for welcoming the first flutter of fall. September is the perfect time to enjoy Navy Football; step back in time at the Maryland Renaissance Festival; sample local wines at rustic vineyards; and celebrate African American Heritage at the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival. To make it easy for individuals to craft their own unique adventures in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has compiled a handy reference of Things to Do  In Annapolis In September 2022 Maryland USA.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy