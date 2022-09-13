Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...

POTUS ・ 15 DAYS AGO