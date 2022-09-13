ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

You have to be stupid to deny it. Biden/Kamala and the administration should be remove and prosecute for their crimes against our nation. Since day one in office , Biden destroy our independent energy, today buying oil from terrorists regimes, these boats crossing the ocean , polluting the ocean and the air. “ climate change “ is a fraud , these administration are all heavily involved with the electric cars , Batteries are all made in China, and these criminals filling their pockets . Biden putting in great danger using our reserve, and sharing it with China. This is not a fake dossier, these are facts of espionage.

Biden is dazed & confused
2d ago

Wake up call to the democrat clowns 🤡… 🙈🙉🙊 but don’t worry the Biden administration will keep the course to higher inflation.

William Benson
2d ago

my god...imagine how bad it must truthfully be for a liberal to admit the economy they crafted is crap...?

The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
Business Insider

Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says

The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported. The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said. But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials. Former President Donald Trump resisted returning...
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Barack Obama
Lawrence Summers
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
